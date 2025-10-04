LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 3,169 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,582,361,000 after acquiring an additional 318,826 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 40.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,987 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 27.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,772 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 63.4% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,044,000 after acquiring an additional 790,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $236.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.28 and its 200 day moving average is $251.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $294.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

