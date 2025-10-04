Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,147,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,687,000 after purchasing an additional 844,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 44,961 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at PTC
In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC
PTC Price Performance
PTC stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.96.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PTC Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
