Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,147,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,687,000 after purchasing an additional 844,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 44,961 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $233.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.96.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.