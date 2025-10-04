Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM Shares Sold by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

