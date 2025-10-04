GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL Holdings Lifted by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GRAIL by 61.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in GRAIL in the first quarter valued at about $18,247,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in GRAIL by 34.9% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 284,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 73,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in GRAIL by 2.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $311,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 286,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,758.60. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $620,288.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 478,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,603,648. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,276 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $65.54 on Friday. GRAIL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 4.11.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by ($0.04). GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 329.86%.The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on GRAIL from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on GRAIL in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

