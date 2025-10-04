AIFG Consultants Ltd. Has $568,000 Position in Inspire 100 ETF $BIBL

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Inspire 100 ETF comprises 1.1% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIBL opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. Inspire 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $45.26.

Inspire 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Inspire 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.