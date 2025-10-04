AIFG Consultants Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL

AIFG Consultants Ltd. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 706,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 342,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

