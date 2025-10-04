Financial Contrast: MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) & LakeShore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) and LakeShore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MiNK Therapeutics and LakeShore Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 2 1 2 1 2.33 LakeShore Biopharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.67%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than LakeShore Biopharma.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.51 million ($2.88) -5.22 LakeShore Biopharma $85.67 million 0.13 -$13.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and LakeShore Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MiNK Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LakeShore Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and LakeShore Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -227.24% LakeShore Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LakeShore Biopharma has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of LakeShore Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats LakeShore Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About LakeShore Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It focuses on developing PIKA technology platform. It operates through the People’s Republic of China and Other Countries or Regions. The company was founded by Yi Zhang on November 16, 2020 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.