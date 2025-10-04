Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 74.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in Ventas by 304.6% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 40,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 178,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,250.36. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $725,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,473,616.80. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,110 shares of company stock worth $19,354,742 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $69.77 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 446.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

