Willner & Heller LLC Sells 746 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Willner & Heller LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWS opened at $140.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

