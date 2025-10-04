Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $274,000 Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Sava Infond d.o.o. lowered its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 175.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 127.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 9.1%

HIMS opened at $52.61 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.92.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. This represents a 26.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $8,025,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 128,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,264.40. The trade was a 52.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,622,727 shares of company stock worth $83,566,691. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

