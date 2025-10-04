AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 25,186 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,186 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.07 and a 1-year high of $99.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $170.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.52.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

