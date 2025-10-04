Willner & Heller LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Willner & Heller LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,099.4% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

