Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,181 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.4% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $91.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

