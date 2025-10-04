Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Cencora worth $33,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 15.6% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cencora by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,460. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $302.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $315.23.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.