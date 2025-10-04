Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Get Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. Southern has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southern will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in Southern by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.