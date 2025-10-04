Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,396.90. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.22 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on HIW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

