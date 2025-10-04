Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.41 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.