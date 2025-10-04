PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Stake Raised by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

