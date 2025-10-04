Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,894 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.27.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

