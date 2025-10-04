Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Invests $693,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $336.68 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $340.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

