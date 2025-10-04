Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 261,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.83 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 109.86%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

