Apexium Financial LP Purchases 89 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $194.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

