iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $279.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.18 and a 200-day moving average of $223.50. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $284.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

