iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP decreased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,006 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 477.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IGM opened at $127.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $128.15.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

