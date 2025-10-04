NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average is $132.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

