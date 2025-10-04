Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Takes $285,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $121.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

