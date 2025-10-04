Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 1.3% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price objective (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,807.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,418.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,524.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5,297.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.