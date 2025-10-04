Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Position Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,291 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

DFIV stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

