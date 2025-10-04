Apexium Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 103.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM opened at $46.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

