Apexium Financial LP Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 0.7% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.05% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ SMH opened at $336.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.01. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $340.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

