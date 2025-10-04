ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.