Pflug Koory LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Chubb by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE CB opened at $283.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.25.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.24.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

