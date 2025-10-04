Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $31,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $763.72 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $779.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $747.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.44.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

