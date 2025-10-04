Wallington Asset Management LLC Invests $7.91 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 159,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7,002.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 422,801 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 66,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $54.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

