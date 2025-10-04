Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

