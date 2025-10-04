Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,224 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.