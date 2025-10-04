Cencora, Inc. $COR Stock Holdings Lessened by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in Cencora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in Cencora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cencora by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora stock opened at $302.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.08. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $315.23.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,460. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock worth $16,292,923. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

