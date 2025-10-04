Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $57,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $438,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.7%

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $715.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.67, a PEG ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.41. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $413.68 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $757.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $707.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,053,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,744,696.78. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,932 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.