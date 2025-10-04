Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10,221 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.79.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

