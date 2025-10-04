Peoples Bank OH Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Peoples Bank OH decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.77. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

