Sava Infond d.o.o. Boosts Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $843,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 38.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 91,582 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 201,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $279,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 285,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,522.60. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,672 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $30.30.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

