AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $112.55 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,240 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.73% of Deckers Outdoor worth $112,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.08. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.