Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Sava Infond d.o.o. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.6%

NVO opened at $59.68 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. HSBC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

