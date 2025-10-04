Apexium Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $PEY

Apexium Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,881 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.14% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PEY stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.0883 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.