6,400 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Bought by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,442,080 shares of company stock worth $2,734,572,109 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreWeave from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Trading Down 2.3%

CoreWeave stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.91. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.