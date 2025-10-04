SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF $BWX Shares Sold by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWX. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $73,542,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 544.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 369,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 312,516 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BWX opened at $22.96 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.