Apexium Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,836 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

