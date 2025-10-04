Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

