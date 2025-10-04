Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,500 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 1.43% of Newell Brands worth $32,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 33.2% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QSM Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 36.5% in the second quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,472,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 393,655 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.