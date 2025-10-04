iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Stake Lessened by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.7% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $178,925,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,165,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $143.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average is $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

